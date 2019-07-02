Jackery’s new solar-compatible power stations start at $179, more in today’s Green Deals

Today only, Home Depot offers the new Jackery by Honda 208W Mobile Power Station for $179 shipped. Regularly $249, this is the first discount we’ve tracked since it was released. Upgrade to the monster 440Wh version for $379 (Reg. $499), which is also the best we’ve tracked to date. The smaller version includes AC, 12V, and multiple USB ports including the always favorable USB-C. This is a great way to tote around some extra power wherever your adventures take you. Meanwhile, the larger version offers 440Wh of power, DC, AC, and USB ports. Pair with a solar panel to keep the power going for hours. Jackery’s lineup of portable power supplies has stellar ratings. Hit the jump for more Green Deals.

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Nest Thermostat E Smart Thermostat on sale for $118.99 shipped when the code SAVE15 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. This is down $51 from its going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. This is a great way to add voice control through Alexa or Assistant to your heating and cooling at home. Plus, like its bigger brother, the Thermostat E still learns as you use it, though it provides a more simple user experience to save on costs. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Home Depot offers the Sun Joe 16-inch Manual Walk-Behind Reel Lawn Mower for $67.99 shipped. Regularly $85, this is $2 less than our previous mention and the best price we can find. Ditch the oil and gas…and electric for that matter this summer for an old school reel lawn mower. This model weighs under 25-pounds and sports a 16-inch blade. A nine position adjustable system lets you get just the right cut. Includes a two-year warranty for added peace of mind. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More deals below.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.