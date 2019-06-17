VW announces ID.3 battery warranty of 70% capacity for 8 years, confirms disappointing charge rate

VW is preparing to launch the ID3, its first next-gen all-electric car based on its new MEB platform, and it has been gradually revealing more about it leading to the release of the production version later this year.

Today, they announced that the ID.3, and other upcoming ID vehicles, will have a battery warranty covering 70% energy capacity for 8 years and 160,000 km (100,000 miles). They also confirmed the official charge rate, which is somewhat disappointing.

VW ID Battery Warranty

The German automaker made the announcement in a press release:

“Volkswagen will launch production of the ID.3 before the year is out. The compact-class model is the first member of the ID. family – a new generation of progressive electric vehicles whose lithium-ion batteries will allow for a range of up to 550 kilometres, making the models perfect for comfortable long journeys. The future owners of ID. models won’t need to worry about the durability of their batteries either, as Volkswagen will guarantee that the batteries will retain at least 70 per cent of their usable capacity even after eight years or 160,000 kilometres.”

The battery warranty is in line with other offerings on the market.

Tesla also offers a 70% energy capacity warranty on Model 3 over 8 years or 100,000 miles (160,000 km) for the ‘Standard Range Battery’ versions and 120,000 miles (192,000 km) for the longer range versions.

Of course, that’s the minimum guaranteed energy capacity, but it is expected to retain more than that over the period of time.

For example, data shows that Tesla’s battery degradation is at less than 10% after over 160,000 miles.

VW ID Charging Capacity

VW also confirmed that “the batteries in the ID. family can accommodate a charging capacity of up to 125 kW”:

“Volkswagen will offer the ID. batteries in different sizes. This marks a completely new departure as compared to the approach taken with the brand’s current range of electric vehicles. If an owner of an ID. vehicle is not really interested in being able to drive long distances (for example because they mainly only drive short distances in a city), they can opt for a battery with a relatively low energy content. This, in turn, will make their vehicle less expensive. Those who frequently drive long distances, on the other hand, can choose a larger battery, which will make them more flexible in terms of how they use their car. Depending on the battery and vehicle type in question, a maximum range of approx. 330 to 550 kilometres (WLTP) can be achieved. Volkswagen also designed the batteries to be able to accommodate a charging capacity of up to 125 kW, which is higher than anything achieved to date in the ID.3 segment and ensures fast charging and shorter charging stops.”

The automaker is expected to launch the production version of the ID.3 later this year and it will be followed by a series of new ID electric vehicles.

Electrek’s Take

VW’s battery warranty is in line with the rest of the industry. There’s no surprise here.

As for the charge rate, I feel like 125 kW is low for a new EV launching in 2019. It seems to me that the new standard is 150 kW and we have plenty of cars in 2019 able to take a much higher charge rate.

Tesla updated all its lineup this year to take between 200 and 250 kW. Porsche is expected to launch the Taycan later this year with a charging capacity of up to 350 kW.

However, there’s no other EV in the compact segment that can achieve 125 kW, like the ID.3.

That’s a plus for Volkswagen, but I am more concerned about them saying that the 125 kW charging capacity is for all ID vehicles.

They are planning several SUVs, crossovers, and sedans on the platform between 2020 and 2022. If those cars are limited to 125 kW DC fast-charging capacity, they will find themselves being a few years behind on that front.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

