ecobee4 Smart Thermostat $169, Anker Electric Pressure Washer $110, more in today’s Green Deals

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Alexa and HomeKit support for $169.15 shipped when promo code SAVE15 is applied during checkout. Originally $249, today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. B&H is currently charging $199 as a comparison. This is a full-featured smart thermostat with HomeKit compatibility, a built-in Alexa speaker, and much more. It also ships with an extra room sensor, which is perfect for keeping track of temperatures in various areas of your home. This ensures that your space is evenly heated and cooled. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for more deals.

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its ROAV HydroClean Electric Pressure Washer for $109.99 shipped when promo code ROAVGDT3 is applied during checkout and the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $200, this model just dropped to $150 with today’s deal the best offer we’ve seen. Anker has been expanding its home good offerings over the last year and that includes this pressure washer. Features include a 1800W motor that provides 2100PSI, three nozzles, and a 26-foot hose. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Today only, B&H offers a two-pack of TP-Link KL120 Kasa Tunable Smart LED Light Bulbs for $27.99 shipped. For comparison, this bundle usually sells for $60 with a single bulb going for $25 at Best Buy. Upgrade to a pair of TP-Link light bulbs and enjoy all of the benefits of LED along with smart home compatibility. These models sport a 2700-5000K temperature, customized scheduling, and 25,000 hour lifespan. Best of all? TP-Link Kasa bulbs do not require an extra hub plus work with existing Wi-Fi setups and feature stellar ratings across the board. More deals below.

B&H also has a three-pack of TP-Link smart switches for $54.99 shipped. This is combined bundle of HS200 and HS210 switches, which each individually retail for over $25 depending on the model. If you’re looking to dive into smart home life, and want to save some energy along the way, these light switches are perfect. You’ll be able to count on all the usual Alexa and Google Assistant features plus utilize automatic scheduling to help cut down on energy vampires. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.