Tesla starts selling used Model 3 vehicles online

Tesla has started listing the first few used Model 3 vehicles for sale online with limited availability in the Bay Area for now.

While Tesla vehicles have come down in price with Model 3, it’s still not affordable for many EV enthusiasts who dream of owning a Tesla.

Some of them are waiting for used vehicles to hit the market at a lower price.

Used Model 3 cars have been available for a while now, but only through direct-sales by owners or used vehicle resellers.

Tesla always had a great hold on its own used car market. They sell the vehicles through their website and they offer used vehicle warranties:

“Every used Tesla vehicle has passed a 70‑point inspection and comes with either a 4‑year or 50,000 mile warranty or a 2‑year, up to 100,000 mile warranty.”

The automaker has been selling Model S and Model X vehicles through this program for years, but now it is expanding it with Model 3.

Tesla started listing used 2017 and 2018 Model 3 vehicles on its website:

As of now, it looks like the used Model 3 listed by Tesla are only available in the Bay Area.

None of the Model 3 vehicles listed cost less than $40,000 and they are mostly 2017 and 2018 Long Range Model 3 vehicles, which used to start at $49,000.

There are also some All-Wheel-Drive Model 3 vehicles available.

Depending on the options and mileage, it represents a ~$10,000 to $15,000 price reduction over the new versions of those Model 3 vehicles.

A study showed that Tesla vehicles hold their value better than the competition in the used market.

Electrek’s Take

Those prices seem to be holding pretty good, which is good news for owners.

You should be able to get older used Model S vehicles for much cheaper than this, but they would, of course, not be equipped with the lastest Autopilot hardware and have higher mileage

Nonetheless, it could be a decent option for people looking for a longer range version of the Model 3 at the price of Standard Range Plus or Mid-Range versions.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below and tell us if you can find used Model 3 vehicles in other regions.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.