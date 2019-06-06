A six-pack of AmazonBasics BR30 LED Light Bulbs is $12, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers a six-pack of its AmazonBasics 65W BR30 LED Light Bulbs for $11.99 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $30 price tag and the best we can find. This is an easy way to outfit your home with LED light bulbs. Made for up to 25,000 hours of use, so you can count on these lasting for quite some time. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Today only, B&H offers a three-pack of TP-Link HS100 Smart Plugs for $29.99 shipped. As a comparison, that’s near the regular price at Amazon for a two-pack. At under $10 per plug, this is a solid value buy for any Alexa or Google Assistant-powered smart home. Great for creating automated schedules and cutting down on energy usage. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More deals below.

Amazon offers the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter for $399 shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s a 20% savings off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Electric scooters have taken off in popularity over recent years, and Xiaomi’s minimal two-wheeler is certainly an intriguing option. An internal 250W motor offers top speeds of 15.5MPH with a maximum range of 18.6-miles. It weighs in at just under 27 pounds, making this a notable option for those with portability in mind first and foremost. Meanwhile, the frame is made of “space-grade aluminum”, so it should be able to withstand bumps and bruises. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.