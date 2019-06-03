Pick up 16 dimmable LED light bulbs for $20 and more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers a 16-pack of its A19 40W Dimmable LED Light Bulbs for $19.99 Prime shipped. Regularly around $35, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low price. This works out to just over $1 per bulb, marking one of the best dimmable bulb prices we’ve seen to date. Grab this bundle and easily outfit your entire home with LED light bulbs. Made for 15,000 hours of use with a 13-year lifespan, you’ll be covered for years to come. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Amazon offers the Sun Joe SPX4000 2030 PSI 14.5A Electric Power Washer for $134 shipped. That’s up to a $40 savings off the regular price. Perfect for spring cleaning around your property, this electric pressure washer is powered by a 14.5A motor that pushes 2030PSI of power.

Amazon offers the WeMo Mini Smart Plug for $19.49 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $25 at retailers like B&H. This is $0.50 less than our previous mention, as well. With support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, this smart plug is made for just about any setup. A slim design ensures that only one outlet is blocked at a time. Automatic scheduling helps cutdown on energy vampires also keeping your lights and appliances on track throughout the day. The WeMo Mini Smart Plug is a #1 best-seller at Amazon with over 7,500 reviewers leaving a 3.6/5 stars.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.