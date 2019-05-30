Grab four TP-Link Smart Switches for $75 or 16 Philips LED bulbs at $19 in today’s Green Deals

Newegg offers a four-pack of TP-LINK HS210 Wi-Fi-enabled Light Switches for $74.98 shipped. As a comparison, a two-pack currently sells for $55 at Amazon, making today’s offer valued at over $100. If you’re looking to dive into smart home life, and want to save some energy along the way, these light switches are perfect. You’ll be able to count on all the usual Alexa and Google Assistant features plus utilize automatic scheduling to help cut down on energy vampires. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.

Today only, Woot offers a 16-pack of Philips A19 LED Light Bulbs for $19. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. This is a great way to outfit your home with LED bulbs and not break the bank. We’re nearing the mythical $1 per bulb price here, so check out this deal.

Amazon is offering the WORX Hydroshot 20V 2.0Ah 320 PSI Cordless Portable Pressure Washer with Accessories (WG629.1) for $103.59 shipped. Regularly, you’d pay $130 for this bundle and this is a match for its all-time low that we’ve tracked. This pressure washer ditches the power cord or gas for a battery, giving you a cable-free experience. Plus, you’ll get extra accessories with this kit including a soap bottle, scrub brush, and window squeegee to extend your portable power cleaning tasks. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 50% of shoppers.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.