Today’s best Green Deals include a solar light 4-pack for $25, EGO Electric Blowers, more

ALOVECO US via Amazon offers a four-pack of 36 LED Outdoor Solar Lights for $24.79 Prime shipped when promo code DOTDSOLAR is applied during checkout. That’s down $15 from the regular going rate and the best we’ve tracked to date. With warm weather on the horizon, these simple LED lights are a great way to leverage the sun and illuminate your outdoor spaces. With 36 built-in LEDs, you should have enough power to light up your space without having to depend on batteries. Great for walkways, garage doors and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

Next up, Home Depot has the EGO 110MPH 56V Electric Blower for $149 shipped. That’s a $50 savings off the regular going rate and the best price we can find. This electric-powered blower delivers up to 110MPH of wind and ships with both a 56V battery and wall charger. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today only, Woot is offering various Philips Hue accessories on sale with prices that beat our Memorial Day mentions in some instances. Headlining is the Dimmer Switch with Remote for $18.49. Free shipping is available with Prime membership; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, this switch typically goes for $25 and today’s deal is $1.50 less than the Amazon all-time low price. If you have a Philips Hue setup, these dimmer switches are a must-have. I put them in my office and kitchen as a quick and easy way to control lights in each space. Aside from being able to turn on or off each connected bulb, you’ll also be able to dim thanks to extra buttons on the switch. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more Philips Hue deals.

