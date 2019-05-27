First look at Tesla’s new Raven Model S/X adaptive suspension

Tesla recently launched upgraded versions of Model S and Model X codenamed ‘Raven’ with a new adaptive suspension, and now we get a first look at it through Youtubers.

Over the last few months, we have been reporting on a series of upgrades that Tesla is planning to bring to its Model S and Model X lineup this year – starting with new drivetrains codenamed ‘Raven’.

The automaker launched the new Raven Model S and Model X vehicles last month with a series of upgrades, including a new adaptive suspension.

Tesla described the new suspension:

“We’ve also upgraded our air suspension system for Model S and Model X with fully-adaptive damping, giving it an ultra-cushioned feel when cruising on the highway or using Autopilot, and a responsive, exhilarating confidence during dynamic driving.”

The Youtube channel DÆrik got their hands on a new Model S with the suspension upgrade and they released a video with a first look at how it performs:

Their conclusion seems to be that there’s an improvement in comfort and the difference between the different settings are noticeable almost instantly.

With the upgrade, Tesla also changed the suspension settings in the user interface.

Tesla wrote in the user manual about the new suspension settings:

“ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION DAMPING: Choose from STANDARD or SPORT to adjust the feel of the suspension system. STANDARD provides a softer and more fluid ride whereas SPORT provides a firmer, more controlled ride that increases driver engagement and connection to the road.”

They used a vibration meter to get some data to compare both modes with the old Model suspension and there’s a significant improvement in the vibration levels:

With the development of the new suspension in-house, Tesla also said that they have never had a better ability to improve it through software updates, which means that we might see even more improvements in the coming months.

The Youtubers have also taken out a wheel to get a closer look at the new suspension system:

The new suspension, along with several other upgrades, are now standard on all new Model S and Model X vehicles.

