Opel has introduced the first all-electric version of its Corsa with the new Corsa-e.

The Corsa-e comes equipped with a 50 kWh battery, with Opel claiming a WTLP 205-mile (330 km) range. A 30-minute charge can boost capacity to 80%, and the battery comes with an eight-year warranty. Sister brand Vauxhall, which is also producing the car, claims the range can be extended by up to 40% in Eco mode.

Corsa-e produces up to 136 hp and 260 Nm of torque, and it has three driving modes — Normal, Eco, and Sport. The electric car can go from zero to 50 km/h (31 mph) in 2.8 seconds and zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.1 seconds.

Corsa-e comes with a 7″ or 10″ touchscreen with satellite navigation. This is the sixth-generation Corsa, and Opel gives a few more details on the body:

The Corsa-e also looks dynamic thanks to its sporty design, while the compact exterior dimensions of previous generations are retained. With a length of 4.06 metres the Corsa remains an agile, practical and well-arranged five-seater. The roof line is coupé-like, 48mm lower than its predecessor’s, without detriment to headroom. The driver sits 28mm lower. Handling and driving dynamics benefit from the lower centre of gravity. The handling is responsive and dynamic, for more fun behind the steering wheel. The modern interior with fully digitalised cockpit can even be upgraded with leather seats.

Both Opel and Vauxhall are under the Groupe PSA banner, and Corsa-e shares more than a few similarities with the Peugeot e-208.

Corsa-e will be available for order in a few weeks. We’ve included a few more pics below. What do you think?

