Audi e-tron electric SUV gets 5-star safety rating, watch crash test video

The Audi e-tron electric SUV, the German automaker’s first all-electric vehicle built to be electric from the ground up, received a 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.

The European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) is the main European car safety performance assessment program.

They have now released their safety rating of the new Audi e-tron SUV and the results are positive.

Euro NCAP gave the electric SUV a 5-star rating with a 91% score for the safety of adult occupants.

They wrote about the results of their crash tests:

“The passenger compartment of the e-tron remained stable in the frontal offset test. Dummy readings indicated good protection of the knees and femurs of both the driver and passenger. Audi showed that a similar level of protection would be provided to occupants of different sizes and to those sitting in different positions. In the full-width rigid barrier test, protection was good for all critical parts of the body, for both dummies. In the side barrier test, protection was good and the car scored maximum points. However, in the more severe side pole test, dummy readings of rib compression indicated weak protection for the chest, with good protection of other critical body areas. Tests on the front seats and head restraints demonstrated good protection against whiplash injuries in the event of a rear-end collision. A geometric assessment of the rear seats also indicated good whiplash protection. The standard-fit autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system performed well in tests of its functionality at low speeds at which many whiplash injuries occur, with collisions avoided or mitigated in all scenarios.”

The safety group also gave the Audi e-tron a good rating for child occupancy and its active safety features:

Audi started e-tron deliveries in Europe earlier this year and the electric vehicle made its way to the US earlier this month.

You can watch the e-tron crash test as well as the impressive results of its collision avoidance system below:

Here’s the full e-tron safety datasheet from Euro NCAP:

