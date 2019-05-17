This stealthy e-bike could be yours for free (if you’ll ride it 1,000 km)

Electric bicycles are great for long touring rides where the electric assist can make a few hundred kilometers feel like a few dozen. And if you think you can make it up to 1,000 km (600 miles), there could be a free electric bicycle in it for you. Ampler is giving lucky riders a free electric bicycle if they’ll ride it on an epic journey.

Ampler electric bicycles

Ampler is a Berlin-based manufacturer of stealthy electric bicycles that look more like a classy road bike.

The company got their start five years ago on Indiegogo, like many other electric bicycle companies. Since then, they’ve grown from 3 founders to 30 employees and offer 3 different electric bicycle models.

And because the company encourages using their e-bikes for commuting and long range applications, they run the annual Ampler Challenge to give away a free electric bicycle to lucky e-bike tourers.

Ampler Challenge for a free electric bicycle

To qualify, you simply need to propose an e-bike journey of between 500-100 km (300-600 mi) that takes place in Europe. They’ll provide the e-bike and logistical support including accommodations for your ride. And if you complete the journey in 6 days or less, say hello to a free electric bicycle – it’s yours to keep.

You can fill out an application on their site, which includes planning your route and trying to convince Ampler that they should pick you. You can also apply as a team of two people who will switch off riding the bike.

Last year only one applicant was chosen, ultimately making an 800 km (500 mi) trip with no previous training. This year it looks like multiple applicants will be chosen, though it is not clear how many.

Ampler’s line of bikes

Ampler’s e-bikes look somewhat similar to Luna’s stealthy e-bike that we recently covered.

They hide the 336 Wh batteries inside the frame of the bike, which removes the biggest e-bike giveaway. And the small rear hub motor leaves even fewer clues that you’re riding an electric bicycle. I’d be surprised if anyone pulling up next to you even suspected it was anything other than a normal bike. But with a 48 V system, you’ll pull away plenty fast when the light goes green.

The bikes weigh between 14-17 kg (31-37 lb) and have a stated range of up to 70 km (43 mi) with pedal assist. As class 1 e-bikes, they lack a throttle. That means you’ll have to pedal to engage the motor.

Shimano hydraulic disc brakes and an optional single speed belt drive or 10 speed chain drive provide options for low maintenance or wide gear ranges. And with prices in the €2,400 to €2,800 range, the bikes are actually reasonably priced, considering the innovative design and high-quality components.

If you want to hopefully snag your own free electric bicycle, you’d better hurry. Applications for the Ampler Challenge are only open through May 26. Afterwards, the lucky chosen applicants will be announced by the end of the month.

