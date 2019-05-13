Energy-conscious smart home gear, electric trimmers and more highlight today’s Green Deals

Meross Direct via Amazon offers its Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Outdoor and Indoor Plug for $17.49 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped and promo code UNTLDQM3 is applied during checkout. That’s a $7 or more savings off the regular going rate. With indoor and outdoor build quality, you’ll be able to enjoy this smart plug year round. This makes it easy to illuminate just about space with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and other smart home platforms. Use automatic scheduling to help cutdown on energy use. Rated 4.2/5 stars. You’ll find more energy-friendly smart plugs in our Anker roundup from earlier today. Additional deals below.

Home Depot has the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless String Trimmer for $139. As a comparison, it typically goes for $159. That’s $20 off and a match of our previous mention. With warm weather here, it’s time to be cleaning up your yard and other outdoor spaces. This string trimmer will certainly do the job and you won’t have to do will any gas or oil. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Amazon offers a two-pack of ecobee Room Sensors for $49. That’s a $30 savings of the regular going rate and the second best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. You’ll also find this offer at Best Buy. Adding ecobee room sensors to your home is a great way to ensure that you have balanced temperatures throughout. You’ll of course need an ecobee3 or 4 smart thermostat to take advantage of these features. I recently added a few to my home, and it’s made a notable difference throughout the winter. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

