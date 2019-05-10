Philips LED traditional and smart light bulbs are on sale and more in today’s best Green Deals

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Philips Hue White and Color BR30 Smart LED Light Bulb for $24.99. It will ship free in orders over $35 otherwise you’ll need to opt for in-store pickup to sidestep any delivery fees. As a comparison, it typically sells for over $40 at retailers like Amazon. This is a great way to jump into or expand your Philips Hue setup. In addition to Siri, Alexa and Assistant control, you’ll be able to count on typical LED light bulb savings. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

Amazon also has has a 12-pack of Philips A19 non-dimmable LED light bulbs for $20.83 Prime shipped. For comparison, that’s good for at least 20% off the regular going rate and the best offer we can find. This is a great way to outfit your home with LED bulbs for less. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Amazon is offering the Johnson Controls GLAS Smart Thermostat for $240.91 shipped. That’s $79 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and beats our previous mention by $8. Not only does GLAS support Alexa, it also works with Google Assistant and Cortana, allowing you to tweak temps in all sorts of ways. When it comes to smart thermostats, Nest is generally the most appealing. GLAS shakes that up with a unique and beautiful design that will stand out from what everyone else is putting in their home. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers.

