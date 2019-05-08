Save on Sun Joe outdoor electric power tools starting at $30, today only

Today only, Home Depot is discounting a wide range of outdoor power equipment from Sun Joe. You’ll find everything from power washers to electric chainsaws, mowers and more. Free shipping is available for all. Leading the way is Sun Joe’s 18-inch 5-position Reel Manual Lawn Mower at $120. This offer can also be found over at Amazon. Ditch the oil and gas this summer in favor of a fully manual setup. Features include a five-position adjustable system, steel blades and a quad wheel design that differs from similar products on the market. More deals can be found below from Sun Joe’s top-rated lineup.

Home Depot and Amazon also have the Sun Joe 8-inch 2-in-1 Convertible Pole Chain Saw for $69. That’s down from the usual $80+ price tag and the best that we can find. A 2-in-1 design delivers both a pole saw and traditional chainsaw, making it easy to cut down branches, limbs and more. Perfect for spring cleanup. Rated 4.5/5 stars. You’ll need an outdoor extension cord to complete your new setup. Shop the rest of Home Depot’s 1-day sale right here.

B&H is offering a pair of notable smart home accessory deals this morning, headlined by a two-pack of TP-Link KP200 Kasa Wall Outlets for $54.99 shipped. As a comparison, this bundle originally sold for $80 and Amazon is currently asking closer to $35 each. The latest from TP-Link’s Kasa line delivers in-wall control of your outlets, with the option to leverage Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s an easy way to add non-intrusive smart home features to your space. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

Finally, B&H has a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS220 Smart Light Switches for $59.99 shipped. Amazon is currently listing individual units at $37 each. You’ll find all of the same features as the lead deal above, in terms of smart home and voice control. These switches do offer an integrated dimmer for added functionality. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

