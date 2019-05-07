Pick up the Jackery Portable Solar Generator for $105, plus deals on smart LED bulbs, more

Jackery’s Amazon storefront offers its Portable Power Station 160 Solar Generator for $104.99 shipped when promo code JACKERY160 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $140 price tag. Have a portable solar panel on-hand? This Jackery generator delivers up to 150W of power and impressive connectivity, including USB-A and C, an AC outlet and more. The integrated LCD display shows how much battery power is left. Full charge takes five hours via wall socket or car, and eight hours via solar. Ships with a 24 month warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

B&H offers a two-pack of TP-Link KL130 Kasa Smart Light Bulbs for $39.99 shipped. That’s good for $20 off the regular bundle price and a match of the best we’ve seen. Without a hub and millions of colors, this is a great way to introduce LED light bulbs to your smart home setup. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Finally, Thousandshores Inc via Amazon offers the iClever Outdoor Smart Plug for $21.99 Prime shipped when promo code OUTDOOR2199 is applied during checkout. That’s $4 off and the best we can currently find. Control your outdoor lights with this simple smart plug. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

