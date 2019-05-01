Pick up WEN’s electric telescoping saw under $50, plus deals on smart home gear, more

Today only, Home Depot offers the WEN 6A 8-inch Electric Telescoping Pole Saw for $49.99 shipped. That’s down $15 or more from the regular price and $0.01 less than the historic Amazon all-time low price. It’s spring and that means you’ll need to be cleaning up around your property. These nifty electric pole saws are perfect for cutting down tree limbs and shoring up bushes. This model offers an overall 12-foot reach for those hard to get to spots. It is a corded electric saw, so be sure to grab an extra outdoor extension cord. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

Amazon is offering the TP-Link In-Wall Dual Outlet KP200 Smart Plug for $32.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Normally $40 each, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked since its release, coming in second only to a short sale where it hit $30. These outlets are great for controlling devices like coffee makers, lamps, and other household appliances. You can also create schedules, which is a great way to cutdown on unintended energy use. Plus, not only will you gain smartphone control, but you can also turn it on/off with your voice through Amazon’s Alexa or Google’s Assistant. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

You’ll also want to check out the WEN 40V 24-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $109. It typically sells for $135 or more. With 24-inch dual cutting blades, you’ll be ready for just about any clean up job. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here for more deals.

