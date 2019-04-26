Save on electric lawn mowers, string trimmers and smart outdoor plugs in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers the GreenWorks 25022 12A Corded Electric 20-inch Lawn Mower with an extra blade for $136.50 shipped. For comparison, this bundle typically sells for $170. Amazon charges $150 without the added blade. Gone are the days of nasty fumes, changing oil and running to the gas station because you’re out of fuel. With GreenWorks’ corded electric lawn mower, simply plug in it in and get started. Features include a 12A motor, 3-in-1 design and a 20-inch cutting deck. You’ll want to pick up a lengthy extension cord to power your new lawn mower. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More below.

Over at Home Depot you can grab the Ryovi 40V Electric String Trimmer and Edger for $99. That’s good for $20 off and a match of our previous mention. Ships with a 40V battery, wall charger and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa KP400 Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $38.71 shipped. Typically selling for $45, today’s offer is the first notable price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low. As one of TP-Link’s latest smart home devices, the KP400 smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to control outdoor lamps and more. It has two individually-controllable outlets, which are accessible to Alexa, Assistant and others. So far it carries a 4.8/5 star rating, and the entire Kasa line of accessories are well-reviewed too.

