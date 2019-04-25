Ryobi’s 42-inch Electric Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower is $400 off, plus more Green Deals from $99

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 42-inch 75Ah Electric Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower for $3,499 shipped. That’s good for $400 off and the best offer we can currently find. This Ryobi riding mower reimagines your lawn cutting experience with a fully battery-powered design that can cut up to 2.25 acres on a single charge. Features include a 42-inch steel deck, 12-position adjustment, side or mulching discharge and it even has a USB port for charging your device. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Warm weather is coming and it will be time to shore up your outdoor spaces. Home Depot has the Ryobi 40V Cordless String Trimmer for $99. This is a $20 savings off the regular going rate. Pick up this trimmer and clean up the fine detail areas around your home. It ships with a 2.6Ah battery and wall charger, along with a five year warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Amazon is offering the Hive Smart Thermostat + Hub for $138.99 shipped. That’s a $91 savings compared to what it’s fetching at Home Depot, $31 off Walmart’s offer, and is one of the best we’ve tracked. Not only does this smart thermostat let you tweak temperatures from your smartphone, Google Assistant and Alexa integration means that you’ll be able to also control it using your voice. Thanks to the inclusion of the Hive hub, you’ll be ready to grab the company’s smart home sensors at any time. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.