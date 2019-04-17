New eufy Lumos smart LED light bulbs see first price drop, plus deals on smart plugs, more

This week Anker unveiled its second generation eufy Lumos LED Smart Bulb 2.0, and it’s now on sale for $12.79 Prime shipped when promo code EUFYBULB1 is applied during checkout. That’s good for $3 off the regular going rate and the first discount we’ve tracked. This is the soft white model, but if you’re interested in tunable colors the upgraded model is available for $15.99 with code EUFYBULB2. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and also the first discount we’ve tracked. Without a required hub, this is one of the more compelling options out there if you’re looking to cash in on LED energy savings and bring smart home control to the mix. Eufy’s line of products has solid ratings across the board. Head below for more deals.

B&H offers a two-pack of the TP-Link HS110 Smart Plugs for $22.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Amazon is offering for $1 more. That’s good for $10 off the regular going rate and the best that we can find. This is a great value buy for any Alexa or Google Assistant-powered smart home, whether you’re just getting started or expanding an existing setup. Also an easy way to create automated schedules and cutting down on energy usage. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Ninebot S Smart Self Balancing Transporter by Segway for $364.99 shipped. Regularly $489 direct from Segway and elsewhere, today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best price we can find. Features here include IP54 waterproof protection, 220-pound weight capacity, max speed of 10 mph and it can run for up to 13.7 miles on a single charge. The companion app has an anti-theft function, speed limit and adjustment control as well as vehicle self-diagnose features. Rated 4+ stars.

