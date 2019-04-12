Save on Panasonic eneloop rechargeable batteries, electric lawn mowers and more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers the Panasonic eneloop AA Rechargeable Batteries with USB-equipped Wall Charger for $18.95 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $30 but typically goes for around $25 or more. Panasonic’s eneloop lineup is one of the most trusted out there, with excellent ratings from nearly 10,000 Amazon reviewers. This bundle offers the upgraded wall charger, which includes a USB wall charging port which is great for powering up your device. Having rechargeable batteries around the house is always a good idea, not only will you cut down on waste but it’s also a great way to always be ready when your tech needs a power-up. Head below for more deals.

Home Depot has the EGO 21-inch 56V 7.5Ah Electric Self-propelled Lawn Mower for $499 shipped. That’s down as much as $100 from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen. Features include a 21-inch deck, 7.5Ah battery, and a self-propelled design. Best of all? No oil or gas to mess with. Rated 4.7/5 stars by nearly 5,000 Home Depot reviewers.

Amazon is offering the Blossom 7-Zone Smart Irrigation Controller for $35.23 shipped. Normally a bloated $131 at Home Depot, this beats our last mention by nearly $15 and is the lowest that we’ve tracked historically. You’ll be able to command your sprinklers from a smartphone or tablet with this Wi-Fi-connected watering controller. With support for up to seven zones, the Blossom Smart Irrigation Controller is perfect for just about any size home. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

