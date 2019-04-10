This smart plug offers built-in energy monitoring for $10, plus deals on Greenworks tools, more

Etekcity via Amazon offers its Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring for $10.47 Prime shipped when promo code QYZNSHLS is applied during checkout and the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s good for at least 33% off the regular going rate and the best offer that we can find. There’s a lot to like about Etekcity’s smart plug. Aside from the usual voice control features via Alexa and Google Assistant, it also has built-in energy monitoring. The free smartphone app keeps tabs on how much each outlet is pulling, as well as trends that can be curbed to help cut down on energy vampires. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more deals from Greenworks and Sun Joe.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering some deep deals on Greenworks yard equipment. Starting from $31, you’ll find lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, batteries and more. One standout is the Greenworks 20-Inch 40V Twin Force Cordless Lawn Mower for $266.21 shipped. It has sold for closer to $350 this year and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of the Black Friday/holiday pricing in 2018. Along with a charger and a pair of G-max 40V Li-Ion batteries, it features a 20-inch cutting deck and smart cut technology that “adjusts for power or runtime based on the thickness of your grass”. Rated 4+ stars from 2,300 Amazon customers.

We’re also seeing a nice price drop on Sun Joe’s 10-inch 8A Electric Pole Chain Saw at $59.99 shipped via Walmart. That’s down from the usual $80 or more price tag and the best we can find. With warm weather upon us, it’s time for spring cleanup. This chainsaw will make clearing branches easier than ever. Plus, no oil or gas to do with sweetens the deal even further. This is a corded model, so be sure to grab an extra outdoor extension cord. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

