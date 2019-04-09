Pick up a two-pack of Etekcity smart light switches for $26, plus deals on pressure washers and more

If you’re on the edge about investing in a smart home, today’s best Green Deals may convince you to jump in. You can currently grab a two-pack of Etekcity Smart Light Switches for $25.68 shipped when promo code UEEKKF3B is applied during checkout. That takes nearly 20% off and is a match of our previous mention. Unlike other smart light switches on the market, this option from Etekcity does not require an additional hub for basic functionality. Compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant-powered homes. The ability to set automatic schedules will make it easy to cut-down on energy vampires. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for even more deals.

Next up, you can grab Greenworks’ 1700PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $79 shipped. That’s at least 20% off the regular going rate and the best we can currently find. Warm weather is on its way, so having an electric pressure washer can help with cleanup and various other outdoor tasks, like washing your car. Ditching the gas and oil is a great way to turn over a new leaf this year. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Wellbots is offering 9to5Toys readers an extra $70 off the Ninebot by Segway electric scooters when promo code 9TO5RIDE is applied during checkout. That brings the ES2 with a second battery down to $499 and the larger ES4 to $699. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, these models sell for full price at Amazon. Looking for a solid commuter without breaking the bank? These Segways will certainly fit the bill. Features include speeds around 15MPH, built-in LED lights and app connectivity. With a total weight of around 27 pounds, this is a great way to open a new world of transportation. Over 60% of Amazon customers have left a 4+ star rating.

