Pick up a Greenworks Pro Electric Pressure Washer for 33% off, Sylvania LED bulbs and more in today’s Green Deals

Lowe’s offers the Greenworks Pro 2300PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $199 shipped. As a comparison, it regularly sells for upwards of $299. Today’s deal is the best price we can find by at least $50. The winter blues are fading away and that means it’s time to clean up your outdoor spaces. This Greenworks Pro power washer is capable of blasting off the winter dirt and grime with stellar 2300PSI. One interesting and noteworthy feature here is Greenworks’ JettFlow technology, which it says can increase power by up to 50% if needed. Ships with a 35-foot power cord and 25-foot hose. Rated 4.5/5 stars by Lowe’s customers. Head below for the rest of today’s best Green Deals.

Next up, Home Depot has the DEWALT 20V Cordless Electric Blower and Hedge Trimmer combo for $249.99 shipped. For comparison, this bundle has over $325 worth of value as the blower goes for $199 and the trimmer $129 or more. This bundle includes a battery and wall charger as well. Another spring weather must-have, this bundle delivers everything you need to clean up. The blower is perfect for ridding your garden of waste, while the hedge trimmer will have your bushes looking great year-round. This bundle has a stellar 4.4/5 star rating by 1,400 Home Depot customers.

And finally, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 70% off a big variety of Sylvania LED and Smart lighting options for today only. There are both Homekit compatible smart bulbs and lighting as well as straight lighting. LED lighting can often save the price of the bulb in just one year of heavy usage over incandescent. Some standouts include:

