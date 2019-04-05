Score a Ryobi 40V Electric String Trimmer for $129 (Reg. $150+), more in today’s best Green Deals

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 40V Electric String Trimmer for $129 shipped. That’s good for nearly 20% off the regular going rate and the best price we can find. This year, it’s time to ditch the oil and gas routine for an electric trimmer. Ryobi’s 40V electric trimmer delivers up to 15-inch of cutting width, so you’ll be able to clear out large areas quickly. This trimmer is recommended for yards up to 1 acre in size. It ships with a five-year warranty, so you know that your investment will be safe over time. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 100 Home Depot reviewers. Head below for more deals.

Next up, you can grab the Ryobi 38-inch 75Ah Battery Electric Riding Lawn Mower with Bagging Kit for $2,599 shipped. That’s good for $199 off the regular going rate but just the second deal we’ve tracked all-time. This electric lawn mower delivers a unique gas-free experience, offering one of the few battery-powered riders out there. The bagging kit makes it easy to pick up all of your clippings over to two hours of mowing. Other features include a 38-inch mowing deck, USB charging for your devices and cruise control. The 12-position manual mowing deck makes it easy to get just the right cut. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Amazon offers the iDevices Outdoor HomeKit-enabled Switch for $29.90 shipped. As a comparison, it usually sells for around $50 and originally went for $80. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. While there are plenty of indoor HomeKit switch options, going outside is tougher for Siri-focused smart homes. iDevices has wrapped two plugs in an outdoor-capable accessory that’s made to withstand tough weather. It also supports Alexa, if that’s your preferred smart home assistant. Rated 3.7/5 stars.