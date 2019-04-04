Save on ecobee smart thermostats from $139 in today’s best Green Deals, more

If you’ve been on the fence about finally investing in a smart thermostat, then today may just be the day you make the jump. Amazon has the ecobee3 lite smart thermostat on sale for $139 shipped. This is a part of a broader four day sale at various retailers, which takes $30 off the regular going rate and brings this thermostat to its best price of the year at Amazon. Those not ready to shell out up to $250 for an ecobee4 are going to want to consider this model instead (more on that below). You’ll still get automatic scheduling, HomeKit compatibility and more but will miss out on integrated Alexa features. Ecobee3 works with gas, oil, electric, dual fuel, conventional (2H/2C), and heat pump (4H/2C) systems. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 1,000 Amazon reviewers. Head below for more deals.

If you do want upgrade to an ecobee4, it’s currently marked down to $149.99 at Target with an additional 10% off for REDcard members when promo code REDCARD is applied during checkout. That’s at least $99 off the original price and the best offer currently out there. ecobee4 delivers many of the same features detailed above, plus it has a built-in Alexa speaker for added functionality. If you’re not in on HomeKit, but want the smart home functionality, going this route is certainly worth a look. It also includes an extra room sensor for better temperature monitoring. Rated 4/5 stars.

Amazon offers the Sun Joe LJ10M Log Splitter for $129 shipped. Also at Home Depot and Walmart. That’s a $30+ savings off the regular price and the second-best price we’ve tracked at Amazon over the last year. If you’re tired of dealing with gas or oil, give this manual Sun Joe log splitter a try. It is capable of handling logs up to 18-inches long and 8-inches wide. The hydraulic ram “builds up to 10 tons of driving force.” Ships with a two-year warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars.