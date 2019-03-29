The Blossom 7 zone sprinkler controller tracks the weather for $50, more in today’s Green Deals

Spring is upon us and that means irrigation season will be here as well. If you have an in-ground sprinkler system already, investing in a smart controller can deliver a number of benefits. Especially if you have one that tracks weather data, which will protect against over-watering and the like. Amazon currently offers the Blossom 7 zone Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Watering Controller for $50.36 shipped. If you’re looking to take your irrigation to the next level, investing in this system for $80 less than Home Depot’s price is a wise move. It features smart scheduling via the free app, which tracks weather data real-time and makes the necessary adjustments. Even better, it’s compatible with most systems out there and installs in “as little as 15 minutes.” Rated 3.5/5 stars. More deals below.

If you’re looking for a simple way to cut down on energy vampires, consider going with this Century 24-hour Mechanical Outlet Timer for $7.49 Prime shipped when promo code K5R29CYQ is applied during checkout. That takes 25% off and is the best current offer we can find. This old school solution automatically manages a single outlet in your home. It offers greater flexibility than alternatives on the market than to its grounded outlet, something that often is skipped on these types of products. It is a #1 best-seller at Amazon where over 1,600 reviewers have left a 4.2/5 star rating, making it both a solid and affordable option.

And finally, Home Depot offers the WeMo Wi-Fi Light Switch and Smart Plug bundle for $38.88 shipped. For comparison, the switch typically sells for $40 alone while the outlet goes for $25. Today’s deal is the lowest we’ve tracked all-time by $1. This is a great way to not only jump start your smart home, but begin to enjoy energy savings from automated schedules. WeMo’s smart plugs are compatible with HomeKit, enabling Siri voice control and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars at Home Depot.