Green Deals: 24-hour Waterproof Outdoor Timer $12.50, more

- Mar. 19th 2019 12:17 pm ET

0

Century Products via Amazon offers its 24-hour Waterproof Mechanical Outdoor Timer for $12.64 Prime shipped when promo code OW7JXJ4Q is applied during checkout and the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s good for $10 off and the best offer we can find by 30%. Cut down on energy vampires and automate your outdoor lights. This model includes six outlets and various timer settings for multiple uses. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Other notable Green Deals today include:

Save energy and automate your garden’s lights, sprinklers, pool pumps, and appliances with our outdoor mechanical timer. Includes a convenient yard stake to keep your outlets above ground.

Guides

Green Deals

Green Deals

About the Author