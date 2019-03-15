Green Deals: TP-Link 2-outlet Smart Plug $25 (Reg. $35), more

Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa HS107 2-outlet Smart Plug for $24.99 Prime shipped when promo code 10KASA is applied during checkout. That’s good for $10 off the regular going rate at retailers like B&H and within $0.50 of the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. This unique smart home plug offers two outlets, which we rarely see in this product category. Create schedules and more to easily eliminate energy vampires. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more from Jackery, Minger and others…

Other notable Green Deals today include: