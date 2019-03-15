Green Deals: TP-Link 2-outlet Smart Plug $25 (Reg. $35), more

Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa HS107 2-outlet Smart Plug for $24.99 Prime shipped when promo code 10KASA is applied during checkout. That’s good for $10 off the regular going rate at retailers like B&H and within $0.50 of the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. This unique smart home plug offers two outlets, which we rarely see in this product category. Create schedules and more to easily eliminate energy vampires. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more from Jackery, Minger and others…

Other notable Green Deals today include:

Independently control your lights and other appliances from anywhere with the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug, 2-Outlets. Schedule connected devices turn on when you get home, then power down when you go to sleep. Control each outlet individually or as one, set schedules or scenes, even use voice commands with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana.

