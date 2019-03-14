Green Deals: DuroStar 20-inch Stainless Steel Reel Lawn Mower $80, more

Amazon offers the DuroStar 20-inch 5-Blade Push Reel Lawn Mower for $80.10 shipped. Also at Walmart and Home Depot. Regularly up to $100, today’s deal is within a few cents of the Amazon all-time low price and the best we can find from trusted retailers. This model sports five stainless steel blades, adjustable heights and a built-in grass catcher. Early reviews are solid like the rest of DuroStar’s lineup.

Head below for additional deals on power washers, smart plugs and more…

Other notable Green Deals today include:

Clean up your winter mess with Sun Joe’s Electric Pressure Washer: $155 (Reg. $200)

(Reg. $200) Sun Joe 2030 PSI Electric Pressure Washer: $118 (Reg. $150) | Amazon

(Reg. $150) | Amazon Turn on or off four devices w/ this multi-pack of Wi-Fi smart plugs for $33 shipped