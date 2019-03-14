Green Deals: DuroStar 20-inch Stainless Steel Reel Lawn Mower $80, more

Amazon offers the DuroStar 20-inch 5-Blade Push Reel Lawn Mower for $80.10 shipped. Also at Walmart and Home Depot. Regularly up to $100, today’s deal is within a few cents of the Amazon all-time low price and the best we can find from trusted retailers. This model sports five stainless steel blades, adjustable heights and a built-in grass catcher. Early reviews are solid like the rest of DuroStar’s lineup.
DuroStar lawn demon push reel lawn mowers are designed to provide superior cutting without the hassle of gas & oil mowers. They will leave your lawn looking manicured instead of the rough cut that larger gas-mowers provide. By using a push reel mower you eliminate noise, the need to store gas & the large bulky mower, as well as having to plan for unpredictable maintenance from their gas powered counterparts. The lawn demon has adjustable cutting heights to suit all users & is as simple as moving the side handle up or down. Cutting the grass is a heat-treated, 5 blade rotary system that comes pre-sharpened & ready to cut. The easily Attachable grass catcher holds enough clippings for most small-medium sized yd.