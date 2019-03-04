Green Deals: 2-pack TP-Link Kasa Smart LED Light Bulbs $35, more

- Mar. 4th 2019 12:33 pm ET

0

B&H offers a two-pack of TP-Link KL120 Kasa Tunable Smart LED Light Bulbs for $34.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. For comparison, this bundle usually sells for $60 with a single bulb going for $30 at Best Buy. Upgrade to a pair of TP-Link light bulbs and enjoy all of the benefits of LED along with smart home compatibility. These models sport a 2700-5000K temperature, customized scheduling, and 25,000 hour lifespan. Best of all? TP-Link Kasa bulbs do not require an extra hub plus work with existing Wi-Fi setups and feature stellar ratings across the board.

Head below for additional deals from Honeywell, TP-Link and more!

Other notable Green Deals today include:

This dimmable bulb has a light output of 800 lumens and a 2700 to 5000 Kelvin color temperature for a tunable white color. A lifespan of 25,000 hours ensures that it will last for many years to come. Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana are supported for voice control.

Guides

Green Deals

Green Deals

About the Author