Green Deals: 2-pack TP-Link Kasa Smart LED Light Bulbs $35, more

B&H offers a two-pack of TP-Link KL120 Kasa Tunable Smart LED Light Bulbs for $34.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. For comparison, this bundle usually sells for $60 with a single bulb going for $30 at Best Buy. Upgrade to a pair of TP-Link light bulbs and enjoy all of the benefits of LED along with smart home compatibility. These models sport a 2700-5000K temperature, customized scheduling, and 25,000 hour lifespan. Best of all? TP-Link Kasa bulbs do not require an extra hub plus work with existing Wi-Fi setups and feature stellar ratings across the board.
This dimmable bulb has a light output of 800 lumens and a 2700 to 5000 Kelvin color temperature for a tunable white color. A lifespan of 25,000 hours ensures that it will last for many years to come. Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana are supported for voice control.