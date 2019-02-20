Green Deals: Sun Joe 14-inch 12A Electric Lawn Mower $69, more

Amazon offers the Sun Joe 14-inch 12A Electric Lawn Mower with Grass Bag for $69 shipped. Also at Home Depot. That’s good for $30 off the regular going rate and the second best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Enjoy offseason savings on one of the most popular electric lawn mowers on the market today. This model sports a 14-inch cutting deck, 12A motor and an included grass clipping bag. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Be sure to grab an extra extension cord to complete your new setup.
Responding to the need for an easy-to-use electric mower for smaller lawns, Sun Joe developed the Mow Joe MJ401E. Compact and lightweight (only 29 lbs), the Mow Joe MJ401E is a lean, mean and green mowing machine that gets your yard chore done without polluting the atmosphere with toxic carbon emissions. Mow Joe starts instantly with the simple push of a button and its rugged all-terrain wheels make it easy to maneuver in tight spaces.