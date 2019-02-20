Green Deals: Sun Joe 14-inch 12A Electric Lawn Mower $69, more

Amazon offers the Sun Joe 14-inch 12A Electric Lawn Mower with Grass Bag for $69 shipped. Also at Home Depot. That’s good for $30 off the regular going rate and the second best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Enjoy offseason savings on one of the most popular electric lawn mowers on the market today. This model sports a 14-inch cutting deck, 12A motor and an included grass clipping bag. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Be sure to grab an extra extension cord to complete your new setup.

Other notable Green Deals today include: