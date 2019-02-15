Green Deals: Segway ES2 Electric Scooter + $50 gift card $519, more

Ninebot’s official Newegg storefront offers its Segway ES2 Electric Scooter for $519 shipped with a $50 gift card when promo code EMCTVUA29 is applied during checkout. For comparison, that’s $100 off the regular going rate at Amazon when the gift card is accounted for. This electric scooter sports a 15-mile total range with top-speeds of 15.5MPH. Rated 4+ stars by over 50% of Amazon customers.
Head below for additional deals from WORX and more…
Other notable Green Deals today include:
- WORX WG163 Electric String Trimmer: $80 (Reg. $100+) | Woot
- Save up to 25% off Philips Hue lights, starter kits and more with deals from $24
- Enjoy illuminated outdoor spaces w/ a 1500 lumen motion-sensing LED light for $24
Lightweight & Foldable: with a total weight of 27.6 lbs. (12.5 kg) and the one-click folding system, the Ninebot by Segway KickScooter ES2 can be carried one-handedly, making it the perfect lightweight travel companion. Ride faster n Further: with a more powerful motor of 300W compared with ES1, the Ninebot by Segway KickScooter (ES2) can go up to 15 mph (25Km/H), travel up to 15 miles* (25 km) and accommodate a max. payload of 220 lbs. (100 kg). Safe n Comfort Riding experience: front and rear wheel shock absorbers equipped with large solid tires provide maximum ride comfort. The mechanical and electrical Anti-Lock braking system ensures an efficient, responsive braking distance of just 13.1ft.