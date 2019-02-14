Green Deals: Honeywell Wi-Fi 7-day Smart Thermostat $59, more

Amazon offers the Honeywell Wi-Fi 7-day Smart Thermostat for $59 shipped. Also at Home Depot. For comparison, it’s currently $100 at some retailers but we usually see it for around $75. Upgrade to a smart thermostat that offers Alexa control, 7-day programming and more. As one of the more affordable thermostats out there, this is a great solution for managing temperatures at home or on-the-go. Rated 4/5 stars.

Head below for deals from AeroGarden, Philips Hue and more…

Other notable Green Deals today include: