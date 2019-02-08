Green Deals: WEN 13.5A 18-inch Electric Snow Thrower $95, more

Walmart offers the WEN 13.5A 18-inch Electric Snow Thrower for $94.99 shipped. That’s a 20% savings off the regular price, a new all-time low we’ve tracked and the best offer available. The snow is starting to fall and WEN’s electric thrower will be there to move up to 490-pounds per minute. It sports a 13.5A motor that can clear 18-inches wide at a time. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Use your savings today to pick up an outdoor extension cord to complete your new setup.

