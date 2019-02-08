Green Deals: WEN 13.5A 18-inch Electric Snow Thrower $95, more

Walmart offers the WEN 13.5A 18-inch Electric Snow Thrower for $94.99 shipped. That’s a 20% savings off the regular price, a new all-time low we’ve tracked and the best offer available. The snow is starting to fall and WEN’s electric thrower will be there to move up to 490-pounds per minute. It sports a 13.5A motor that can clear 18-inches wide at a time. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Use your savings today to pick up an outdoor extension cord to complete your new setup.
Remember when you were attempting to clear your driveway with nothing but an old rusty shovel? The WEN Snow Blaster obliterates snow up to 18 inches wide and 7.8 inches deep. Forget the shovel. Now you can clear the area in a single pass. Our powerful 13.5 Amp engine provides 2000 RPM to blast snow up to 20 feet away and 10 feet high. Plus, the adjustable chute rotates a full 180 degrees with a simple turn of the crank to control the direction of the snow. Easily adjust both the direction and the angle of the snow chute for full control of the blast. Rotate the head up to 180 degrees with a simple turn of the crank. Combine this with the single button spring-loaded angle-adjustment lever to angle the arc of the thrown snow to your meet your needs.