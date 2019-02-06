Green Deals: 8-pack EcoSmart A19 LED Light Bulbs $10, more

Home Depot offers an 8-pack of EcoSmart 60W A19 LED Light Bulbs for $9.94 shipped. That works out to around $1.25 per bulb and right at that magical $1 per unit mark. For comparison, this bundle usually sell for $15. Switching to LED has a number of benefits, such as enjoying longer lifespans and lower monthly costs. Make the jump now and save even further with today’s offer. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Upgrade your existing incandescent, halogen and CFL bulbs to energy efficient Ecosmart LED light bulbs today and start saving dollars and cents on your power bill. The more you replace, the more you’ll save. These EcoSmart 60W equivalent A19 LED light bulbs are estimated to cost only $1.08 to operate each year, which means they could save you up to $60 in energy costs over the course of their 11,000 hour use. The bulb is designed for indoor use and features an A-line shape and medium base. These 60W equivalent A19 bulbs emit 5000K (Daylight) color temperature, which is reccomened for any area in your home where you require bright crisp light, such as bathrooms, offices, kitchens and anywhere else you complete tasks. Some also prefer daylight color bulbs for their bedrooms. These bulbs emit 840 lumens, equivlanet to a 60W incandescent light bulb, but use only 9-watts of energy. Upgrade to LED lighting today!