Green Deals: Moen Smart Home Water Monitoring System $399 (Reg. $499), more

Today only, Home Depot offers the Moen Smart Home Water Monitoring System for $399 shipped. For comparison, it regularly sells for $499 and this is the best price that we can find. This unique device plugs into your water lines and tracks use making sure that you’re conserving water where possible. It also detects leaks that can cause damage over time. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Bring smart plumbing to your home with Flo by Moen. This Smart Home system is the first water security system that monitors and protects your home from leaks and water damage with a single device, no additional sensors needed. Designed by plumbing and tech industry professionals, Flo by Moen is installed on the main water supply line of the home. Through the Flo by Moen mobile app or your web browser, you can see live water use, including water flow rates, pressure and even temperature. If the device detects an issue (e.g. high pressure, freezing water or a small leak) it will alert you through the app so you can fix it before that issue causes damage. If there’s a catastrophic failure, like a burst pipe or someone leaves the water running, you’ll be alerted in the app allowing you to shut the water off – no matter where you are.