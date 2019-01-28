Green Deals: Snow Joe Electric Snow Thrower w/ Light $120 (Reg. $150), more

Snow Joe offers its 18-inch 13.5A Electric Snow Thrower with Light for $119.99 shipped. The snow is flying and this is a great deal worth checking out at roughly $30 less than most retailers including Amazon. Features include a 13.5A motor that plows through 650-pounds of snow per minute, steel blade and a two-year warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Other notable Green Deals today include:
- 2-pack TP-Link Smart BR30 LED Light Bulbs: $30 (Reg. $50) | B&H
- 2-pack TP-Link HS220 Smart Switches: $60 (Reg. $100) | B&H
Driven by a 13.5-amp motor, the Snow Joe Ultra moves up to 650 lbs of snow per minute. Its durable, 4-blade rotor, constructed of heavy-grade steel, cuts 18 inches wide by 10 inches deep with each pass, clearing up to 2450 square feet per hour! In addition to its hard-working plowing capacity, the Snow Joe Ultra features an adjustable discharge chute that rotates a complete 180º to provide full control over the snow stream direction. The chute deflector can also be adjusted to control the height of the snow stream. Unique to the SJ621 model is a 20 W halogen headlight to facilitate nighttime snow removal.