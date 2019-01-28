Green Deals: Snow Joe Electric Snow Thrower w/ Light $120 (Reg. $150), more

Snow Joe offers its 18-inch 13.5A Electric Snow Thrower with Light for $119.99 shipped. The snow is flying and this is a great deal worth checking out at roughly $30 less than most retailers including Amazon. Features include a 13.5A motor that plows through 650-pounds of snow per minute, steel blade and a two-year warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Other notable Green Deals today include: