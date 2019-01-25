Green Deals: WORX 3-in-1 Electric Turbine/Mulcher/Blower $37, more

The official WORX eBay Store offers its WG510 3-in-1 Electric Turbine/Mulcher/Blower for $36.89 shipped in certified refurbished condition. That’s $53 off the original price, $37 less than Amazon and the best offer currently available. Although you may think of leaves with this deal, these 3-in-1 blowers are also helpful for removing snow in the winter. It pumps out wind at up to 65MPH and shreds debris at a rate of 24:1. Best of all? No gas or oil. Rated 4/5 stars. Include full warranty.
Cleaning your yard after cutting the lawn or after the leaves have fallen can be time consuming and tiring. The WORX Turbine Fusion makes these tasks easier and does it all with one tool. The Fusion allows you to blow all of the lose debris into one pile quickly with it’s 500 CFM power. Once you have your pile, clip on the 1 bushel bag and the tool turns into a power house vacuum. As the vacuum is pulling in the leaves, it is mulching them at a 24:1 ratio, allowing you to significantly reduce the amount of lawn bags used. Time saved, energy saved, lawn bags saved. ..all with one powerhouse tool.