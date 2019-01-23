Green Deals: Karcher 1700PSI Electric Pressure Washer $100 (Reg. $130+), more

The all-new K1700 cube was developed to offer high cleaning performance and unparalleled ease of use. This highly portable electric pressure washer delivers 1700 PSI of Tru-Measure™, ensuring you get the highest level of cleaning power and driven by a reliable universal motor. It includes convenience features such as a unique on/off foot switch, a handy storage bin, on-board detergent tank and three spray nozzles (including a turbo nozzle for intense cleaning). Metal hose connections and an integrated aluminum handle make this unit highly durable. Universal quick-connect nozzles and standard M22 hose connections simplify nozzle and accessory usage. At less than 12 In. tall and 18 Lbs., this pressure washer is easy to carry to any cleaning task and fits compactly on a shelf for storage. Best of all, no tools are needed for assembly – you can set up and start using the K1700 cube in five minutes or less! Backed by a three year limited warranty, the K1700 cube electric pressure washer is perfect for tackling typical outdoor cleaning jobs.