Green Deals: 2-pack Digital Programmable Outlet Timers $17, more

Deal Republic (95% positive feedback) via Amazon offers a two-pack of Comforday Digital Programmable Outlet Timers for $16.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s good for nearly 20% off the regular going rate and the lowest that we’ve tracked all-time. Put your lights on a timer, cut down on energy vampires and improve security with these nifty programmable outlets. This model sports a built-in LCD display for easy setup. Rated 4+ stars by over 65% of reviewers.
Our upgraded Comforday 7-Day Programmable Digital Timer with dual outlets can be easily used both indoor and outdoor as digital kitchen timer, garden timer and more. The LCD screen is largely displayed with multi-functions and very user-friendly. The light timer can control up to 8 groups of on/off switch, random timing mode is available if required. Several timing combinations can be set such as hourly, daily, weekly and group of the week.