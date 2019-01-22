Green Deals: 2-pack Digital Programmable Outlet Timers $17, more

Deal Republic (95% positive feedback) via Amazon offers a two-pack of Comforday Digital Programmable Outlet Timers for $16.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s good for nearly 20% off the regular going rate and the lowest that we’ve tracked all-time. Put your lights on a timer, cut down on energy vampires and improve security with these nifty programmable outlets. This model sports a built-in LCD display for easy setup. Rated 4+ stars by over 65% of reviewers.

Other notable Green Deals today include: