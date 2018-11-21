Green Deals: Yimby Tumbler Composter $65 (Reg. $80), more

Amazon offers the Yimby Tumbler Composter in Black For $64.99 shipped. Also at Hayneedle. That’s good for around $15 off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. It’s time to start composting in anticipation of next year’s garden. This tumbler makes it easy to get started, simply fill it with your table scraps and rotate various times every 2-3 days. A great way to fertilize your garden without using costly (and maybe harmful) chemicals. Rated 4/5 stars.
Other notable Green Deals today include:
- Amazon will sell you three Wemo HomeKit plugs for $60 right now (Reg. $75+)
- Snow Joe 15A Electric Snow Thrower: $178 (Reg. $200+) | Amazon
- GE Z-Wave Outdoor Lighting Plug: $27 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
Avoid digging and mixing your compost pile by hand. The tumbling design makes mixing easy and efficient. Just close the door and turn it 5-6 times every 2-3 days. In hot sunny conditions and with a proper balance of ingredients the compost can finish in as little as 2 weeks.