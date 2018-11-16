Green Deals: Snow Joe 22-inch 15A Electric Snow Blower $159, more

Lowe’s offers the Snow Joe 22-inch 15A Electric Snow Blower with Dual LED Lights for $159 shipped. For comparison, it usually sells for over $200 and it just fell to a new Amazon all-time low at $178. Snow is upon, or for some of you, already here. It’s time to start thinking about cleaning off the walks and driveways. Forget about those bulky gas and oil-driven alternatives and go with this option from Snow Joe. It features a 22-inch wide cutting path, dual LED lights and includes a two-year warranty. Rated 4/5 stars.
Our engineers have maxed out this model with the most power and widest clearing width. Snow Joe’s SJ627E snow thrower combines the power of gas with the performance of an electric for unlimited snow-shredding power. The 15-amp unit is ideal for clearing large driveways and walkways without the hassle of gas, oil, tune-ups, frustrating pull-cords or tangled extension cords, and starts instantly and reliably with the push of a button. Simply plug in, squeeze the trigger – and go!