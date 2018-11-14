Green Deals: Sun Joe 2-in-1 8A Electric Pole Saw $80, more

Home Depot offers the Sun Joe 2-in-1 8A Electric Convertible Pole Chain Saw for $80.29 shipped. For comparison, it usually sells for upwards of $110 and just dropped to $92 at Amazon. This is the best price available. Sun Joe’s 8A electric pole saw is perfect for cleaning up your property. It has a unique design that can be used in various ways for different tasks. Best of all? No gas or oil to deal with. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

