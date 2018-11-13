Green Deals: Suaoki 150Wh Electric Generator w/ USB + AC $99.50, more

Suaoki (99% positive feedback from 12,200 Amazon reviewers) via Amazon offers its 150Wh Electric QC 3.0 Generator for $99.53 when promo code 7VH5OYT6 is applied during checkout. That’s good for $26 off the regular going rate, a new Amazon all-time low and the best that we can find. This portable generator is capable of doing it all, and thankfully doesn’t require any gas or oil. Features include two AC plug-ins, four USB ports that charge at up to 18W max and a rugged design. Rated 4.2/5 stars by 280 Amazon reviewers.
Designed and engineered by battery experts, S270 is a stylish and compact power bank with AC/DC/USB outlets. It has cutting-edge features like Quick Charge 3.0 technology and MPPT (Maximum Power Point Tracking) technology that optimizes the match between the solar array (PV panels), and the battery bank. With this tiny yet incredible power bank, you can charge or power a wide range of devices from small home appliance to personal electronics. The hideable lift handles make it easy to carry around. We all need power, and you deserve better!