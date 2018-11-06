Green Deals: ecobee4 Smart HomeKit Thermostat with Alexa $209 (Reg. $249), more

With built-in Alexa voice service, ecobee4 can listen to your voice commands and respond. Have it set a timer, read you the news, adjust the temperature, and more. It also works well with other Alexa Devices by supporting ESP, so that only the device closest to you responds to your commands. It also comes with a room sensor that helps manage hot or cold spots in your home, delivering comfort in the rooms that matter. And because they can detect occupancy, they can automatically enable the right mode on your ecobee4 for energy savings when it senses no one is home.