Green Deals: ecobee4 Smart HomeKit Thermostat with Alexa $209 (Reg. $249), more

Amazon offers the ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with HomeKit and Alexa for $209 shipped. Also at Lowe’s. That’s good fo $40 off and within $10 of the best we’ve seen in recent months. We are expecting it to hit $199 as part of Black Friday sales. ecobee4 delivers full smart functionality, automatic scheduling and more. Thanks to HomeKit and integrated Alexa, you can control this thermostat with your voice. Rated 4/5 stars.
With built-in Alexa voice service, ecobee4 can listen to your voice commands and respond. Have it set a timer, read you the news, adjust the temperature, and more. It also works well with other Alexa Devices by supporting ESP, so that only the device closest to you responds to your commands. It also comes with a room sensor that helps manage hot or cold spots in your home, delivering comfort in the rooms that matter. And because they can detect occupancy, they can automatically enable the right mode on your ecobee4 for energy savings when it senses no one is home.