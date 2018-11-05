Green Deals: RAVPower Solar Charger with dual USB ports $37, more

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive feedback from 386,000) via Amazon offers the RAVPower 16W Solar Charger with Dual USB Ports for $36.99 shipped when promo code RAVSOLAR is applied during checkout. Regularly around $50, today’s deal is $5 less than our previous mention and the best price currently available. This model harnesses 24% of the sun’s energy to put out up to 3.2A charging speeds. It’s a great way to power your device on-the-go and cut down on energy costs. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Other notable Green Deals today include:
- Lutron Caseta dimmers offer HomeKit, Alexa and Assistant support: $49 (Reg. $60)
- Monoprice Z-Wave Smart Plug w/ USB Ports: 2 for $31 (Reg. $35) | Monoprice
- w/ code ZWP2
- CREE 100W Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulb: $6 (Reg. $10) | Home Depot
RAVPower highly efficient solar cells convert up to 21.5-23.5% of solar power into free energy. Make sure to always get the most power you can, whether it is a sunny day or you are hiking under a cloudy sky. Plug in up to two devices at once and let Nature take care of the rest. The advanced combination of iSmart and Smart IC technologies will detect all connected devices’ individual input and distribute the total output accordingly to guarantee the appropriate charge they can benefit from. Let Nature meet the best technology has to offer.