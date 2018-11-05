Green Deals: RAVPower Solar Charger with dual USB ports $37, more

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive feedback from 386,000) via Amazon offers the RAVPower 16W Solar Charger with Dual USB Ports for $36.99 shipped when promo code RAVSOLAR is applied during checkout. Regularly around $50, today’s deal is $5 less than our previous mention and the best price currently available. This model harnesses 24% of the sun’s energy to put out up to 3.2A charging speeds. It’s a great way to power your device on-the-go and cut down on energy costs. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

