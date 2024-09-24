Kia secures a new partner to sell its first electric PBV vans in another key overseas market

Kia is taking its electric PBV vans to a new overseas market after securing a local sales contract in Japan. The fit-for-purpose EV vans are part of Kia’s plans to become a leading total mobility solutions provider. Kia’s first electric PBV van was recently spotted in the wild ahead of its official launch.

Kia unveiled its new Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) business plans at the 2024 CES in Las Vegas. The new PBVs are designed as total mobility solutions or fit-for-purpose EVs loaded with advanced software.

According to Kia’s CEO, Ho Sung Song, the PBVs are tailor-made electric vans that “go beyond the traditional concept of automobiles.”

Kia says its PBVs, with their spacious, flexible interiors, “open the door to new businesses and lifestyles.” The electric vans can be used for business or personal use. Ideal clients would include delivery or transport services or even someone looking for a custom van to travel around in.

With three models (PV1, PV5, and PV7), Kia plans to cover all segments. The first due to hit the market is the mid-size PV5.

The PV5 will be available in different configurations, including basic (passenger van), van (for transport and delivery), and chassis (think of a pickup truck bed).

Kia PBV Concepts (Source: Kia)

Kia to launch electric vans in another overseas market

We already knew Kia was planning to launch PBVs in Europe. Last week, Kia’s electric vans made their European debut at IAA Hanover.

On Tuesday, Kia announced plans to launch electric vans in another key overseas region. After signing a new local sales contract with Sojitz, Kia said it will sell PBVs in Japan starting in 2026.

Kia PV5 electric van concept (Source: Hyundai Motor Group)

The agreement comes as demand for small and medium-sized EV vans is expected to continue rising in Japan. Japan’s carbon-neutral policy calls for 30% of new car sales to be electric by 2030, and vans will play a significant role.

Kia will sell electric vans in Japan through its partnership with Sojitz, a leading local trading company.

Kia’s first electric PBV, the PV5 Concept (Source: Kia)

Like in other markets, Kia’s PV5 will be the first PBV to hit the market. The partnership kicks off Kia’s plans to expand Japan’s electric van market by working with local companies to create a “PBV ecosystem” with bidirectional charging technology and more.

Kia will introduce new EV van models in Japan in the future, including the PV7, as it looks to secure global leadership.

Kia’s first electric PBV, the PV5 Concept (Source: Kia)

A sneak peek

Ahead of its official debut, Kia’s PV5 electric van was spotted out testing last week. Despite the camouflage, the video from CarSpyMedia shows the boxy PV5 design. The prototype shown in January features a bold design to stand out in the electric era.

Kia PV5 spotted charging (Source: CarSpyMedia)

The electric van will challenge Volkswagen’s ID.Buzz in Europe. Although prices have not been officially revealed, the PV5 is expected to start at around $39,000 (€35,000) in Europe.

In comparison, the Volkswagen ID.Buzz starts at around $70,000 (€64,581) in Germany, including VAT. In the US, VW’s electric van starts at $61,545.

Volkswagen three-row ID.Buzz (Source: Volkswagen US Media Site_

All PBV models will be built at Kia’s new dedicated Autoland Hwaseong plant in Korea. Set to open next year, the plant is expected to have up to 150,000 annual unit capacity. By the end of the decade, that number could double to around 300,000.

Several automakers and startups, including Ford, GM, VW, Rivian, and others, are looking to enter the growing EV van market.