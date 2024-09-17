Kia’s first electric PBV spotted as new Volkswagen ID.Buzz rival [Video]

Kia's first electric PBV, the PV5 Concept (Source: Kia)

Kia’s first electric Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) was spotted charging ahead of its official launch. The new video shows Kia’s new PBV could be a potential Volkswagen ID.Buzz rival.

We got our first look at Kia’s new business strategy at the 2024 CES in January. Kia claimed its PBVs are designed as “a total mobility solution” that blends fit-for-purpose EVs with advanced software.

“Kia’s PBV business represents our vision of going beyond the traditional concept of automobiles,” CEO Ho Sung Song explained.

Its new purpose-built electric vans, with custom interiors and modern tech, “open the door to new businesses and lifestyles.”

Promoted as “the answer to all your mobility needs,” Kia PBVs can be used to start a business, carry cargo, or provide delivery services.

Kia plans to cover all segments with three models (PV1, PV5, and PV7). The first to launch will be the PV5, Kia’s mid-size electric people mover.

Kia’s PV5 will be available in different configurations, including basic (for passengers), van (for delivery/ transport), or chassis cab (like a pickup truck bed). In the future, Kia also plans to launch an autonomous PV5-R designed for ride-hailing.

Kia’s first electric PBV, the PV5 Concept (Source: Kia)

Can Kia’s first PBV challenge the Volkswagen ID.Buzz?

After we first saw the PV5 interior in July, a new video from CarSpyMedia gives us a closer look at Kia’s first dedicated electric van.

A PV5 prototype was spotted charging with a big boxy design. Despite the camouflage, you can see some design elements peeking through.

Kia electric PV5 van (Source: CarSpyMedia)

Kia’s first PBV maintains much of the design shown in the concept in January. The electric van features a modern, almost futuristic-like design built for the electric era.

All PBV models will be built on Kia’s dedicated e-CCPM (Electric Complete Chassis Platform Module) from Hyundai Mobis.

Kia PBV Concepts (Source: Kia)

Kia will build PBV models at its new dedicated plant in Autoland Hwaseong, Korea. The factory is expected to open next year and have an annual capacity of up to 150,000. By 2030, Kia aims for output to reach 300,000.

Kia’s PBV business will challenge rivals like Volkswagen with the ID.Buzz. Ford, GM, Rivian, and others are also advancing purpose-built electric vans.

Kia’s first electric van, the PV5 (Source: Kia)

The Volkswagen ID.Buzz costs around $70,000 (€64,581) in Germany, including VAT. In the US, it starts at $61,545.

Although Kia has not revealed official prices, the PV5 is expected to start at around $35,000. Kia showcased the PV5 and PV7 this week during the European premiere of its new PBV business.

Kia PV5 concept (Source: Kia)

Kia plans to introduce the production version next summer. At IAA Hannover, Kia announced every PBV will be covered by a seven-year/ 150,000 km warranty.

Kia has already secured its first PBV customer, Uber. The partnership aims to offer ride-hailing PBVs on Uber’s platform.