Kia is recalling 12,400 EV9 SUVs over faulty remote parking assist that may not stop

Kia issued a recall for 12,400 EV9 models due to a software glitch that could cause the remote smart parking feature to fail to stop as intended.

The Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) feature is designed to park your EV9 or summon it when parked with the press of a button (learn more in the video below).

Kia’s RSPA uses sensors to remotely control the vehicle’s steering wheel, speed, and gearshifts to maneuver it to and from a parking space. However, a recently discovered error with the Integrated Electronic Brake (IEB) software can cause a glitch.

As a result, the system may fail to apply enough brake pressure during frequent stops or traveling at less than 2 mph.

Kia first noticed the issue earlier this month after an EV9 model in Korea using the feature collided with a parked car. Kia notified the NHTSA of the recall on September 17, 2024, which potentially affects 12,400 2024 EV9 models.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed out on October 18, 2024. Kia dealers will update the IEB software with “improved logic” free of charge.

Kia EV9 Remote Smart Parking Assist feature (Source: Kia)

You can contact Kia’s customer service at 1-800-333-4542 with questions. Kia’s recall number is SC324. EV9 owners can also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit the website for more information. The NHTSA campaign number is 24V693000.

2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line (Source: Kia)

Kia’s first three-row electric SUV has helped it achieve back-to-back record US sales months. Through the first eight months of 2024, nearly 13,900 EV9s have been sold in the US.

Starting at $56,395, Kia calls the electric SUV’s price tag a “wake-up call to the industry.” Although the first EV9 rolled off the production line at Kia’s GA plant, the company may wait until next year to scale production.



Kia EV9 Trim MSRP

(including $1,495

destination fee) EPA Est. Range

(miles) Light RWD $56,395 230 Light Long

Range RWD $60,695 304 Wind e-AWD $65,395 280 Land e-AWD $71,395 280 GT-Line e-AWD $73,900 270 2024 Kia EV9 trim prices and range

Kia America COO and executive vice president Steven Center told Automotive News that the decision comes as Kia awaits US-assembled batteries to unlock access to the $7,500 federal tax credit.